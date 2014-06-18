CORRECTED-Irish judge says cannot order Facebook data probe under current EU rules

(Corrects to show judge said demand would be rejected under current EU rules, but did not give final decision)

June 18 (Reuters) - An Irish judge on Wednesday said an attempt by campaigners to force an investigation into Facebook’s alleged sharing of data from EU users with the U.S. National Security Agency “must fail” under current EU rules.

High Court Justice Gerard Hogan, who has jurisdiction because Facebook’s European headquarters are based in Dublin, said an earlier decision by the country’s data protection commissioner to refuse to investigate would be upheld unless the European Union’s Safe Harbour agreement with the United States is overturned.

He said he would ask the European Court of Justice to determine whether Safe Harbour, which governs the sharing of EU consumers’ data with the United States, was compatible with the European Charter of Fundamental Rights before making a final decision. (Reporting by Sarah O‘Connor; Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Pravin Char)