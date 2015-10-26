FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York tech firms support Facebook challenge to search warrants
October 26, 2015 / 9:52 PM / 2 years ago

New York tech firms support Facebook challenge to search warrants

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

Foursquare Labs Inc, Kickstarter, and two other firms in New York’s burgeoning tech community on Monday filed a brief supporting Facebook Inc’s legal efforts to challenge search warrants used to obtain data from hundreds of users.

Facebook last month asked the Court of Appeals, New York’s highest court, to hear its appeal of lower court decisions denying its motion to quash search warrants served upon it by the Manhattan district attorney’s office. The Court of Appeals has not yet decided whether to take the case.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1R9XhwW

