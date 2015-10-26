New York tech firms support Facebook challenge to search warrants

Foursquare Labs Inc, Kickstarter, and two other firms in New York’s burgeoning tech community on Monday filed a brief supporting Facebook Inc’s legal efforts to challenge search warrants used to obtain data from hundreds of users.

Facebook last month asked the Court of Appeals, New York’s highest court, to hear its appeal of lower court decisions denying its motion to quash search warrants served upon it by the Manhattan district attorney’s office. The Court of Appeals has not yet decided whether to take the case.

