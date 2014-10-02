FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Facebook sets guidelines for access to user information
October 2, 2014 / 6:20 PM / 3 years ago

Facebook sets guidelines for access to user information

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc has set up guidelines for proposed research requests to access user information, both for internal work and academic work.

In July, a Facebook spokesman acknowledged that a psychological experiment on nearly 700,000 unwitting users in 2012 had upset users and said the company would change the way it handled research in future. (reut.rs/1vB5EYt)

"Although this subject matter was important to research, we were unprepared for the reaction the paper received when it was published," Facebook's Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer wrote. (bit.ly/1E5aAtA) (Reporting By Subrat Patnaik; Editing by Don Sebastian)

