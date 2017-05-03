UPDATE 2-TPG boosts offer for Australia's Fairfax Media, shares leap to 6-yr high
May 3 Facebook Inc reported a 76.6 percent surge in quarterly profit on Wednesday, fueled by robust growth in its mobile ad business.
Mobile ad revenue accounted for 85 percent of the company's total advertising revenue of $7.86 billion in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with 82 percent a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected total ad revenue of $7.68 billion, according to financial data and analytics firm FactSet.
The social media giant is expected to generate $31.94 billion in mobile ad revenue globally in 2017, a 42.1 percent jump from a year earlier, according to research firm eMarketer.
Net income attributable to Facebook shareholders rose to $3.06 billion, or $1.04 per share, from $1.73 billion, or 60 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue rose to $8.03 billion from $5.38 billion.
Facebook is the last of the top five U.S. tech companies to report quarterly earnings.
BEIJING, May 15 China's factory output growth cooled, rising 6.5 percent in April from a year earlier, while fixed-asset investment grew 8.9 percent in the first four months this year - both outcomes were worse than expectations.
