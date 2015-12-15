FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Facebook debuts Yelp-like feature to find local businesses
December 15, 2015 / 5:10 PM / 2 years ago

Facebook debuts Yelp-like feature to find local businesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc has quietly debuted a feature on its social networking site that helps users find local businesses based on customer reviews, bringing it in direct competition with similar services from Yelp Inc and Angie’s List Inc.

The feature was first spotted by a tech blog. Facebook has not made a public announcement of the feature.

The webpage for the new feature, which reads “Find local businesses with the best Facebook reviews and ratings”, can be accessed through the URL, www.facebook.com/services.

Facebook, which allows businesses to create pages on its site, has a section on such pages that enables users to post and read reviews.

Companies such as Yelp and Angie’s List are known for similar services that allow users to find and rate restaurants and a variety of other businesses.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

