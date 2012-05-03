FACTBOX-Facebook's IPO: who gets rich?

By Poornima Gupta and Gerry Shih SAN FRANCISCO, May 3 (Reuters) - The rich are going to get richer when Silicon Valley's biggest IPO starts trading. Facebook is only getting about half -- or $5.6 billion -- of the roughly $10.6 billion it plans to raise via a mega IPO. The other half, or about $4.9 billon, is going to a handful of inside investors -- many Silicon Valley notables. Chief among them are co-founder and Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, venture firm Accel Partners, early investor and PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel, Russian tycoon Yuri Milner's DST, and investment bank Goldman Sachs. And Mark Pincus, co-founder of the gaming company Zynga , is set to get his second payout in six months. He stands to make almost $32 million, on top of his take when the social gaming giant he co-founded went public last year. Those holding onto their stakes -- for now -- include: Napster co-founder and Facebook founding president Sean Parker; co-founder and Zuckerberg's Harvard roommate, Dustin Moskovitz; various Facebook executives; and venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz. The largest seller is Accel Partners, which will make about $1.2 billion if the shares sell at the $31.50 mid-point of an indicative price range. Zuckerberg, who started Facebook in 2004 from his Harvard dorm room, is selling the next largest chunk of shares worth a little under $1 billion. Assuming the mid-point price of $31.50, following are details on the amount the selling stockholders will make: Accel Partners $1.2 billion Accel Partners $1.13 billion Lead investor Jim $72.75 million Breyer Mark Zuckerberg $951.3 million Digital Sky $827 million Technologies Goldman Sachs $415 million MAIL.RU $355 million Peter Thiel and $244 million associated funds Meritech Capital $220 million Greylock Partners $220 million Microsoft Corp $207 million Elevation Partners $145 million Tiger Global $106 million Management Mark Pincus $31.8 million Mark Pincus Personal $22.66 million Ogden, an entity $9.13 million controlled by Pincus Reid Hoffman $29.7 million Aufklarung, $24.7 million Hoffman's angel fund Reid Hoffman $2.5 million Michelle Yee, $2.5 million Hoffman's wife (Reporting By Poornima Gupta and Gerry Shih; Editing by Bernard Orr)