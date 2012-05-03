FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FACTBOX-Facebook's IPO: who gets rich?
May 3, 2012 / 10:46 PM / 5 years ago

FACTBOX-Facebook's IPO: who gets rich?

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Poornima Gupta and Gerry Shih	
    SAN FRANCISCO, May 3 (Reuters) - The rich are going to get
richer when Silicon Valley's biggest IPO starts trading.
 	
    Facebook is only getting about half -- or $5.6 billion -- of
the roughly $10.6 billion it plans to raise via a mega IPO. The
other half, or about $4.9 billon, is going to a handful of
inside investors -- many Silicon Valley notables. 	
    Chief among them are co-founder and Chief Executive Mark
Zuckerberg, venture firm Accel Partners, early investor and
PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel, Russian tycoon Yuri Milner's DST,
and investment bank Goldman Sachs.	
    And Mark Pincus, co-founder of the gaming company Zynga
, is set to get his second payout in six months. He
stands to make almost $32 million, on top of his take when the
social gaming giant he co-founded went public last year.	
    Those holding onto their stakes -- for now -- include:
Napster co-founder and Facebook founding president Sean Parker;
co-founder and Zuckerberg's Harvard roommate, Dustin Moskovitz;
various Facebook executives; and venture capital firm Andreessen
Horowitz.	
    The largest seller is Accel Partners, which will make about
$1.2 billion if the shares sell at the $31.50 mid-point of an
indicative price range. Zuckerberg, who started Facebook in 2004
from his Harvard dorm room, is selling the next largest chunk of
shares worth a little under $1 billion.	
    Assuming the mid-point price of $31.50, following are
details on the amount the selling stockholders will make:	
     	
 Accel Partners        $1.2 billion
 Accel Partners        $1.13 billion
 Lead investor Jim     $72.75 million
 Breyer                
 Mark Zuckerberg       $951.3 million
 Digital Sky           $827 million
 Technologies          
 Goldman Sachs         $415 million
 MAIL.RU               $355 million
 Peter Thiel and       $244 million
 associated funds      
 Meritech Capital      $220 million
 Greylock Partners     $220 million
 Microsoft Corp        $207 million
                       
 Elevation Partners    $145 million
 Tiger Global          $106 million
 Management            
 Mark Pincus           $31.8 million
 Mark Pincus Personal  $22.66 million
 Ogden, an entity      $9.13 million
 controlled by Pincus  
 Reid Hoffman          $29.7 million
 Aufklarung,           $24.7 million
 Hoffman's angel fund  
 Reid Hoffman          $2.5 million
 Michelle Yee,         $2.5 million
 Hoffman's wife        
 	
 (Reporting By Poornima Gupta and Gerry Shih; Editing by Bernard
Orr)

