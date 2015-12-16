FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Facebook partners with Uber for ride-hailing service via Messenger app
December 16, 2015 / 7:55 PM / 2 years ago

RPT-Facebook partners with Uber for ride-hailing service via Messenger app

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it partnered with Uber to allow Facebook users to request a ride from their messenger service, without the need to download a ride-hailing app or leave a conversation.

Uber is the first partner for the Transportation on Messenger service, which is currently being tested, Facebook said in a blog post. (bit.ly/1RSmDC8)

The service will be available to select users in locations where Uber operates in the United States, Facebook said. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

