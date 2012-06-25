FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Facebook taps COO Sandberg for board seat
June 25, 2012 / 9:16 PM / 5 years ago

Facebook taps COO Sandberg for board seat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc on Monday named Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg a director, adding the first woman to a board that includes seven men.

Sandberg, 42, left Google Inc in 2008 to take over business operations at Facebook.

For years one of the most vocal critics of the gender imbalance in Silicon Valley’s executive ranks, Sandberg played a central role in guiding the social networking company to its massive IPO in May.

Her promotion comes as Facebook seeks to cultivate a more mature image, as opposed to the college dorm-room startup image that has lingered since Harvard dropout Mark Zuckerberg founded the company.

“Sheryl has been my partner in running Facebook and has been central to our growth and success over the years,” Zuckerberg said in a statement. “Her understanding of our mission and long-term opportunity, and her experience both at Facebook and on public company boards makes her a natural fit for our board.”

