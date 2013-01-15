Facebook CEO unveils "graph" shared search feature

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan 15 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc CEO Mark Zuckerberg unveiled on Tuesday a feature that he said would help its billion-plus users sort through content within the social network and its content feeds, in the company’s first major product launch event since its May initial public offering.

Speaking to reporters at its Menlo Park, California headquarters, Zuckerberg described what he called “graph search,” which allows users to search through only content that has been shared with them.