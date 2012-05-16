FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Facebook expands IPO size, aims for $15 bln-source
May 16, 2012 / 1:15 AM / 5 years ago

Facebook expands IPO size, aims for $15 bln-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, May 15 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc is increasing the size of its IPO by 85 million shares to about 422 million, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, raising more than $15 billion in Silicon Valley’s largest market debut.

The increased volume comes just after the world’s No. 1 social network hiked its price range to $34 to $38 a share, from $28 to $35 previously.

Facebook had originally intended to sell about 337.4 million shares. At a mid-point of $36, the company would raise $15.2 billion in one of the largest U.S. initial public offerings ever.

