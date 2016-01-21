FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 21, 2016 / 5:11 PM / 2 years ago

Facebook launches real-time sports platform

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Facebook is tackling the sports arena with a new platform called Facebook Sports Stadium, which the social media site said will provide real-time updates on games, popular posts from fans, statistics and commentary from experts.

The new service appears to be an effort to encroach on Twitter’s territory. The micro-blogging site has long been a popular destination for so-called “live-tweeting” games.

“With 650 million sports fans, Facebook is the world’s largest stadium,” it wrote in a post on Wednesday announcing the feature.

Facebook, which said it had an average 1.01 billion active daily users as of September, reports its fourth-quarter earnings on Jan. 27.

Facebook Sports Stadium currently covers only American football games and comes ahead of next month’s Super Bowl, on Feb. 7. But it will support other sports, including basketball and soccer, in the future, Facebook said.

The service can be accessed by searching for an individual game. (Reporting by Amy Tennery; Editing by Dan Grebler)

