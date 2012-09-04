Facebook to use cash, credit to meet stock compensation tax bill

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc will not conduct a secondary share offering to cover a nearly $2 billion tax bill for its employees’ stock compensation and has moved up the date on which employees can sell shares, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The Internet social networking company, which has lost more than 50 percent of its market value since its May initial public offering, said its total shares outstanding will be reduced by roughly 101 million shares as a result of the move.

Shares of Facebook gained 1.8 percent in after hours trading on Tuesday to $18.05.

Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg will not sell any shares in the company for at least 12 months, the company also said on Tuesday, while directors Marc Andreessen and Donald Graham will sell some shares to cover their tax obligations.