3 months ago
Facebook still accessible in Thailand as govt. deadline passes
May 16, 2017 / 3:13 AM / 3 months ago

Facebook still accessible in Thailand as govt. deadline passes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 16 (Reuters) - The Facebook social media site was still available in Thailand on Tuesday after concerns arose that authorities would shut it down if Facebook did not take down content deemed threatening to national security.

Thailand's telecoms regulator said last week it would give Facebook Thailand until Tuesday to take down 131 web addresses with content deemed threatening to security or which violated strict lese majeste laws.

The threat prompted a flurry of concern in the Southeast Asian country - one of the most Facebook-active countries in Asia - that Facebook would be blocked.

Thailand's Information Communications Technology Ministry temporarily blocked access to Facebook after a May 2014 coup by the military, prompting an outcry from netizens. (Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Patpicha Tanakasempipat; Writing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Paul Tait)

