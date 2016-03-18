FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
March 18, 2016 / 1:01 PM / a year ago

Facebook, Twitter compete for live TV rights - NY Post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc are vying to buy rights to stream conventional TV programming, the New York Post reported on Thursday.

Both companies have approached programmers about a deal, the Post said, citing several sources familiar with the situation. (nyp.st/1MqVAbB)

Facebook, which is already in talks with the National Football League for digital rights to Thursday Night Football, has met with a wide range of TV executives over the past few weeks, sources told the Post.

However, it was not known how Facebook would deliver the shows, sources who heard the pitch told the newspaper.

Facebook and Twitter could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
