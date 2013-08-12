FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Facebook plans to buy voice recognition app maker
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 12, 2013 / 10:45 PM / 4 years ago

Facebook plans to buy voice recognition app maker

Alexei Oreskovic

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc plans to buy the maker of a speech recognition and language translation app, providing technology that could bolster the social networking company’s mobile efforts.

Facebook did not disclose the financial terms of its deal for Pittsburgh-based Mobile Technologies.

Facebook Management Director Tom Stocky said in a blog post on Monday, “Voice technology has become an increasingly important way for people to navigate mobile devices and the web.”

The deal comes a week after Motorola, which is owned by Facebook rival Google Inc, unveiled its Moto X phone which has built-in voice recognition capabilities. Apple Inc’s Siri feature, which functions as a personal assistant for iPhones, also uses voice recognition.

Mobile Technologies, founded in 2001, was the maker of the free Jibbigo Translator mobile app that automatically translates speech from more than 20 languages.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.