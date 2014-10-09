FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Facebook has no near-term plan to monetise WhatsApp: CEO
October 9, 2014 / 9:52 AM / 3 years ago

Facebook has no near-term plan to monetise WhatsApp: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc, which closed its acquisition of mobile messaging service WhatsApp on Monday, has no near-term plan to make money from the service, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said on Thursday.

Zuckerberg, who is visiting India to participate in an event to boost Internet usage, did not give details.

Facebook’s final WhatsApp acquisition price tag has risen an additional $3 billion to roughly $22 billion because of the increased value of Facebook’s stock in recent months.

WhatsApp works across different types of phones, across borders, and without advertising. The app only charges a 99 cent annual subscription fee, which is waived for the first year. (Reporting by Aditya Kalra; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

