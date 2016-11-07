FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
UK privacy watchdog threatens Facebook with action over WhatsApp data
November 7, 2016 / 5:25 PM / 10 months ago

UK privacy watchdog threatens Facebook with action over WhatsApp data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The British privacy watchdog on Monday threatened Facebook with enforcement action if the company used data from WhatsApp users without consent, adding that the social media giant had agreed to suspend using UK users' data.

The Information Commissioner's Office had in August said it would monitor WhatsApp's first privacy policy change since it was acquired by Facebook under which it would share user data with its parent company.

"We think consumers deserve a greater level of information and protection, but so far Facebook hasn't agreed," Elizabeth Denham, head of the ICO, said in a statement. (Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)

