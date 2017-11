MUMBAI, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc’s WhatsApp messenger was down for some users in India, according to user accounts on Facebook and Twitter on Friday afternoon.

Users in other countries also reported a WhatsApp outage on social media. The extent of the outage was not immediately known, and Facebook was not immediately reachable for a comment.

India is WhatsApp’s biggest market with about 200 million of its billion-plus users. (Writing by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Christopher Cushing)