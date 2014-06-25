FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oculus denies claims by ZeniMax in virtual reality tech lawsuit
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 25, 2014 / 5:01 PM / 3 years ago

Oculus denies claims by ZeniMax in virtual reality tech lawsuit

Malathi Nayak

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25 (Reuters) - Virtual-reality technology startup Oculus VR denied allegations by videogame publisher ZeniMax Media Inc that it stole trade secrets during development of a gaming headset in a response filed in a federal court on Wednesday.

Last month, ZeniMax Media filed a lawsuit against Oculus in a federal court in Texas, alleging theft of trade secrets during development of a gaming headset by the virtual-reality startup that Facebook Inc has agreed to buy for $2 billion.

“There is not a line of ZeniMax code or any of its technology in these or any other Oculus products,” Oculus said in its response. “Only after the Facebook acquisition announcement did ZeniMax suddenly begin asserting supposed ownership rights over Oculus VR’s technology.”

ZeniMax and its subsidiary, id Software Llc, sued Oculus and co-founder Palmer Luckey for, among other things, hiring away employees like well-known game programmer John Carmack to “surreptitiously gain further unauthorized access” to intellectual property.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Case: 3:14-cv-01849-P. (Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.