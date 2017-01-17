FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Facebook's virtual-reality tech was not stolen, Zuckerberg testifies
January 17, 2017 / 4:45 PM / 7 months ago

Facebook's virtual-reality tech was not stolen, Zuckerberg testifies

Lisa Maria Garza

1 Min Read

DALLAS, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg took the witness stand in Dallas federal court on Tuesday and denied an allegation by a rival company that Facebook's virtual-reality technology of its Oculus unit was stolen.

Zuckerberg, wearing a suit and tie rather than his typical T-shirt, was still on the witness stand after more than an hour of testimony in a civil lawsuit brought by videogame publisher ZeniMax Media Inc.

ZeniMax sued Oculus in 2014 as Facebook was in the process of buying the startup for $2 billion over allegations that Oculus unlawfully gained access to ZeniMax's intellectual property.

Zuckerberg told the jury: "I'm here because I believe they're false, and it's important to testify to that."

He added: "Oculus products are based on Oculus technology." (Reporting by Lisa Maria Garza in Dallas; Writing by David Ingram; editing by Grant McCool)

