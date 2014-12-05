BRIEF-Association of Banks of Peru to use Facephi's facial recognition technology

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Facephi Biometria SA :

* Says Association of Banks of Peru signs letter of intent with the company to use its facial recognition technology

* Says Association of Banks of Peru to buy the right for partners to use the Facephi technology for initial period of one year as of contract signing date

* Says value of the transaction is of annual fixed amount $600,000, revewable annually

* Says deadline for signing the contract is March 31, 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1yvgfXA Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)