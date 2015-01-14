FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Facephi announces capital increase of up to 1.49 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
January 14, 2015 / 8:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Facephi announces capital increase of up to 1.49 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan. 14(Reuters) - Facephi Biometria SA :

* Said on Tuesday the company’s board approved a capital increase through the issuance of up to 992,250 ordinary shares at issue price of 1.50 euros ($2) per share

* Total subscription amount to ascend to 1,488,375 euros

* Members of the board expressed their commitment to subscribe for 744,187.5 euros in the share capital increase, equivalent to 50 percent of the subscription amount

Source text: bit.ly/1IJddAH

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8473 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.