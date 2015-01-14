BRIEF-Facephi announces capital increase of up to 1.49 mln euros

Jan. 14(Reuters) - Facephi Biometria SA :

* Said on Tuesday the company’s board approved a capital increase through the issuance of up to 992,250 ordinary shares at issue price of 1.50 euros ($2) per share

* Total subscription amount to ascend to 1,488,375 euros

* Members of the board expressed their commitment to subscribe for 744,187.5 euros in the share capital increase, equivalent to 50 percent of the subscription amount

