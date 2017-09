Dec 23 (Reuters) - Fachowcy.pl Ventures SA :

* THC Fund Managment Limited sells 32.31 pct stake in the company Source text for Eikon:

* Grzegorz Bielowicki buys 32.31 pct stake and currently holds 32.63 pct stake in the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)