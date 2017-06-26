U.S. Senate Republicans' legislation to overhaul
Obamacare hit roadblocks almost as soon as it was unveiled:
opposition from all 48 Democratic and independent senators and
four conservative Republican lawmakers, as well as skepticism
from several other Republicans.
To win approval of the bill released on Thursday, Senate
Majority Leader Mitch McConnell can afford to lose only two
Republican votes. (In the event of a deadlocked 50-50 vote,
Republican Vice President can vote to break the tie.)
Here is a tally of where Republican senators stand on the
bill in its present form, before any possible amendments, based
on statements by or interviews with the lawmakers on Thursday
and Friday.
OPPOSED: Five senators - Rand Paul of Kentucky, Ron Johnson
of Wisconsin, Ted Cruz of Texas, Mike Lee of Utah and Dean
Heller of Nevada.
SUPPORTIVE: Four senators - Richard Burr of North Carolina
and three members of the Senate Republican leadership: John
Cornyn of Texas, John Thune of South Dakota and John Barrasso of
Wyoming.
UNDECIDED, LEANING YES: Four senators - Patrick Toomey of
Pennsylvania, Richard Shelby of Alabama, Lamar Alexander of
Tennessee and Johnny Isakson of Georgia.
UNDECIDED: 10 senators - Shelley Moore Capito of West
Virginia, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Marco Rubio of Florida,
Susan Collins of Maine, Rob Portman of Ohio, Lisa Murkowski of
Alaska, James Risch of Idaho, John McCain of Arizona, Thom
Tillis of North Carolina and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.
