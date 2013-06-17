FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-FactSet Adds Fitch Solutions for Credit Ratings Data
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 17, 2013 / 1:06 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-FactSet Adds Fitch Solutions for Credit Ratings Data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 17 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Solutions is pleased to announce that FactSet, a leading provider of financial information and analytics, has integrated Fitch’s credit ratings data across its suite of solutions. This will give investment professionals further insights into the direction of credit risk and allow them to conduct ratings exposure analysis of their portfolios.

FactSet subscribers will have access to Fitch Ratings’ complete global coverage, including Sovereigns, Public Finance, Corporate Finance, Financial Institutions and Structured Finance. The credit ratings will appear on FactSet’s Workstation.

“Credit market developments play an important role in the investment and risk management process for our clients. The addition of Fitch’s long-term fundamental credit rating data will provide them with a further level of transparency which can be overlaid on top of other data inputs and short-term market indicators they are using,” said Robert Robie, Head of Fixed Income Speciality Sales, at FactSet.

“Our partnership with FactSet is a natural fit. Their industry standing and global reach will enable us to further extend market access to our credit market data,” said Ian Rothery, Fitch Solutions’ Global Head of Strategic Partnerships.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.