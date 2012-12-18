FactSet forecasts 2nd-qtr results largely below estimates, shares fall

Dec 18 (Reuters) - FactSet Research Systems Inc reported lower-than-expected first-quarter revenue, and the financial information provider forecast current-quarter results largely below estimates as banks and brokerages cut costs.

FactSet shares fell 5 percent before the bell on Tuesday.

The company, which provides data to portfolio managers, research analysts and investment bankers, forecast second-quarter earnings of $1.11 to $1.13 per share, on revenue of $212 million and $215 million.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $1.13 per share on revenue of $216.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

FactSet’s financial sector clients are cutting staff and trimming costs to cope with increased regulation and a struggling global economy.

In the United States, financial companies have announced plans to cut 28,000 jobs through the first nine months of this year, compared with 54,000 during the same period in 2011, according to executive placement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

FactSet said its net income rose to $49.8 million, or $1.11 per share, in the first quarter, from $45.5 million, or 99 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company earned $1.22 cents per share, excluding items.

Revenue rose 7.5 percent to $211.1 million for the quarter ended Nov. 30.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.11 per share, on revenue of $212.3 million.

FactSet rival Thomson Reuters Corp , the owner of Reuters News, last month reported a 15 percent fall in operating profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30, on declining revenue and higher costs in its division that serves the financial industry.

FactSet’s shares closed at $96.39 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.