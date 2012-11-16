FADE deal stalls as Spain's tariff deficit debacle wrangles on

* FADE baulks at market pricing and suspends bond deal

By John Geddie

LONDON, Nov 16 (IFR) - Spain’s efforts to securitise a further EUR7bn of tariff deficit receivables via its Electricty Deficit Amortisation Fund (FADE) appear increasingly challenging with the agency struggling to issue in public bond markets in 2012.

FADE looked likely to announce a deal this week following an investor call on Monday, but bank sources said that the amount investors were prepared to pay for FADE debt was viewed to be unsustainable by the issuer.

“They can easily do a deal if they want to...but I don’t think that the terms investors proposed were as interesting as FADE thought they would be,” said a source at one of the banks that arranged the investor call.

The agency was also forced to pull a four-year public issue in January, and has only executed private placements in the year to date.

FADE was set up by the Spanish government in 2010 to fund deficits accrued by utility companies where costs incurred to supply power are greater than the state regulated tariffs charged to the end-user.

FADE is committed to alleviating EUR20bn from the balance sheets of these companies by taking these so-called tariff deficit receivables and funding them in the capital markets with the strength of an explicit and irrevocable sovereign guarantee.

Since its inception, it has completed approximately EUR13bn of funding, including EUR9.5bn issued through public syndications and private placements in 2011, according to a FADE investor presentation updated this month.

In 2012, however, the issuer’s debt-raising has stalled. It managed to raise a respectable EUR3.2bn via private placements in the first two months of the year but has since only issued a handful of deals, each in the region of around EUR100m.

RUMOURS CIRCULATE

FADE announced an investor call on Monday arranged by the same banks mandated on the failed four-year issue from January - Citigroup, Credit Agricole, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Santander.

The marketing was initially reported to have received some positive feedback from investors, leading to a source close to the discussions informing Reuters on Tuesday that a EUR500-EUR1bn issue would follow either this week or next.

By Wednesday, the same source reported the deal had been suspended, with investor demand not sufficient at attractive levels for the issuer.

FADE‘S outstanding benchmark 10-year bond - a 5.9% March 2021 - was yielding 6.4% on Wednesday afternoon, according to Tradeweb data. Spanish 10-year yields, on the other hand, were trading at around 5.9% on Wednesday.

Even before reports came out that the deal had been suspended, one lead banker warned that many investors did not have the risk appetite for more peripheral supply going into the year-end.

“For some investors, their portfolios are fairly well balanced risk-wise, so they may not want to take this kind of risk on their books before the end of the year,” the banker said on Tuesday.

FADE will now turn its immediate attention to private placements, said one banking source, although other bankers are not yet ruling out the possibility of a public syndicated bond issue before the end of the calendar year.

In January 2012, Spain’s Industry Minister, Jose Manuel Soria, estimated that the utility deficit stood at EUR24bn at the end of 2011 and stated that the government’s intention was to eliminate it by the start of 2013.

But far from being on course to eliminate it, the latest forecasts by Spanish regulator CNE state that the tariff deficit for the first nine months of 2012 stands at EUR3.9bn, equating to a 28.5% year-on-year increase.

The number is 31.5% above the provisions made in January and 130% above the April forecast according to the CNE document.

DIFFERENT TACK

Over the past year, the Spanish government has floated a number of alternative solutions to tackle the deficit, the latest of which is a draft reform to pass on some of the cost to consumers via new tax charges.

Politicians may be reticent to pass extra charges onto consumers, however, at a time of high unemployment. In the face of a possible mutinous electorate, another solution could be to impose haircuts on Spain’s utilities. This is an equally fraught option, however, especially given the considerable political influence the utilities wield.

Solving the tariff deficit situation goes beyond a successful securitisation programme, with one senior Spanish infrastructure and energy banker commenting: “You can try to fix one aspect here or tweak another aspect there, but what you really need is wholesale reform of the regulatory regime for electricity.” (Reporting By John Geddie, Additional reporting by Andres Gonzalez and Robert Smith, Editing by Helene Durand, Philip Wright)