FADE set to price EUR1.75bn 3-yr bond at 70bp over Spain
#Credit Markets
November 29, 2012 / 11:46 AM / in 5 years

FADE set to price EUR1.75bn 3-yr bond at 70bp over Spain

John Geddie

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 29 (IFR) - Spain’s Electricity Deficit Amortisation Fund (FADE) has fixed terms on its new EUR1.75bn three-year issue at 70bp over Spanish government bonds (BONOS), a market source said on Thursday.

Order books closed in excess of EUR2.5bn and the bond will price later on Thursday via Barclays, BBVA, CA-CIB and Santander.

Guidance was earlier revised to 75bp area over BONOS when books cleared EUR1bn, and the deal was initially marketed to investors at 80bp area earlier on Thursday morning. (Reporting By John Geddie, editing by Anil Mayre)

