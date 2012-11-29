UPDATE 1- Spanish agency FADE bond flies after bank reshuffle

(Adds background, detail)

By John Geddie

LONDON, Nov 29 (IFR) - Spain’s Electricity Deficit Amortisation Fund (FADE) is set to price a new EUR1.75bn three-year issue at a 70bp premium to Spanish governments on Thursday, after the issuer reshuffled its syndicate group following a brace of failed deals earlier in the year.

FADE, rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB, received over EUR2.5bn on the new bond which is set to price later on Thursday via Barclays, BBVA, CA-CIB and Santander.

FADE has twice previously attempted to print a bond in 2012, but pulled back on both occasions after investor interest waned. Back in January, when FADE made its first attempt to come to market, the issuer had been taking investors’ indications of interest for a four-year at 70bp over the Spanish government curve.

The banking group mandated to bring those deals to market - Citigroup, CA-CIB, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Santander - acknowledged that they had been disbanded after the issuer sent a new request for proposals to banks earlier this week.

FADE then announced to the market on Thursday morning it was taking indications of interest on the new bond sale at 80bp over BONOS with a new set of banks. Expectations were for a minimum EUR500m bond.

Leads revised guidance to BONOS plus 75bp area after just an hour as orders toppped EUR1bn.

ARTIFICIAL PREMIUM

FADE’s closest outstanding bond was trading around 50bp over BONOS when the new deal was announced, which would indicate a new issue premium of around 20bp.

However, banks warned FADE’s outstanding bonds were artificially tight because many of the notes are held by the European Central Bank as a result of the Long-Term Refinancing Operation (LTRO). One lead bank said fair value calculations on the new issue came out around 65-70bp, offering investors up to a 5bp new issue premium.

FADE’s deal follows Spanish agency Instituto Credit Oficial which made a market comeback after a six month absence in October. ICO priced a EUR1bn five-year bond at BONOS plus 65bp, but was not able to sell the full EUR1bn to investors with the lead banking group left with a small residual amount.

FADE was set up by the Spanish government in 2010 to fund deficits accrued by utility companies where costs incurred to supply power exceed the state regulated tariffs charged to the end-user.

The fund is committed to alleviating EUR20bn from the balance sheets of Spanish utility companies by taking their tariff deficit receivables and funding them in the capital markets with the strength of an explicit and irrevocable sovereign guarantee. So far, FADE has issued over EUR13bn of bonds, however, most of that was done back in 2011. (Reporting By John Geddie, editing by Anil Mayre)