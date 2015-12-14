FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fagron CEO steps down, abandons takeover plans
Sections
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
December 14, 2015 / 7:42 AM / 2 years ago

Fagron CEO steps down, abandons takeover plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Belgian pharmaceutical ingredients group Fagron on Monday said its long-serving chief executive and founder Ger van Jeveren had stepped down as it shelved plans to sell itself to another company.

Van Jeveren, who founded Fagron in 1990, would step down with immediate effect and would be replaced by independent director Hans Stols, the group said.

Fagron’s shares rose by more than four times from mid-2010 to mid-2014, but have tumbled some 85 percent since the third quarter of 2015, when a slowdown in revenue growth due to problems securing reimbursements in the United States triggered broker downgrades.

In October the group, which provides ingredients for pharmacies and hospitals to make medicines, said it was engaged in preliminary discussions with companies interest in buying it.

On Monday, Fagron said it was no longer pursuing a takeover and instead entered talks with banks over a capital increase. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.