FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fagron skips dividend and plans capital increase
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
February 5, 2016 / 6:45 AM / 2 years ago

Fagron skips dividend and plans capital increase

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Belgian pharmaceutical supplies group Fagron said on Friday it was in talks with investors over a capital increase of 220 million euros ($246.3 million) and would not pay a dividend for the 2015 financial year.

The announcement follows a turbulent year for the company, in which its long-serving chief executive stepped down and the group held talks to sell itself to another company which eventually failed.

The company has been given until the end of March by its financing banks to find a solution.

Fagron said the capital increase would take the shape of a private capital injection in combination with a public share issue.

In 2015 core profit, adjusted for one-off items, fell some 10 percent to 106.5 million euros.

The weakening of the Brazilian real, where Fagron has a lot of business, and changes to rules on reimbursement in the United States both had a negative impact.

Fagron took an impairment of 225.6 million euros at the end of 2015 related to the profitability of pharmaceutical raw materials and reduced non-sterile compounding in the United States. ($1 = 0.8933 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.