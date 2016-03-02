FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 2, 2016

Fagron clinches deal to raise cash through share issue

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 2 (Reuters) - Belgian pharmaceutical supplies group Fagron said on Wednesday it had completed negotiations with investors for a private capital increase and subsequent rights issue for a total of 220 million euros ($238.9 million) to shore up its finances.

The group said it would raise 131 million euros through a private placement with six investors and would raise the remainder through a public rights issue.

Shares of the group, which tumbled 80 percent last year due to problems securing reimbursements by insurers in the United States, rose about 15 percent in early Wednesday trading following the news.

“We believe this deal is sufficiently large to rescue the company,” analysts at ABN Amro wrote in a note to clients.

Fagron, founded in 1990, makes ingredients for pharmacies and hospitals to make medicines. It said in December it aimed to raise funds to improve its financial position after talks to be taken over by another company failed. ($1 = 0.9209 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

