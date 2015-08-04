FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fagron reports slowdown in H1 revenue growth, profit margin rises
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
August 4, 2015 / 5:35 AM / 2 years ago

Fagron reports slowdown in H1 revenue growth, profit margin rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Belgium’s Fagron, which makes custom medicines for pharmacies and hospitals, saw a slowdown in organic revenue growth in the first half of 2015, though it expanded its profit margin.

The group said its revenues grew by 8.5 percent, adjusted for acquisitions, in the first half of 2015 to 243.8 million euros ($266.77 million). In the first quarter, the group posted revenue growth of 16.8 percent.

Fagron said its core profit (REBITDA) margin increased to 26.9 percent in the first half, compared with the 26.6 percent in the same period last year.

The group repeated its guidance for revenues of at least 500 million euros in 2015 and a REBITDA margin of 26 percent. ($1 = 0.9139 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.