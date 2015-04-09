Fagron sales growth slows slightly in first quarter

BRUSSELS, April 9 (Reuters) - Pharmaceutical group Fagron said sales growth in the first quarter slowed slightly from the second half of last year, but maintained its full-year outlook.

The company, which makes ingredients for pharmacists to make bespoke medicines, said sales in the first quarter increased by 29.8 percent from last year to 117.8 million euros ($126.92 million).

In the second half of 2014, Fagron’s revenues had grown by 32 percent compared to the same period in the previous year.

The company repeated its guidance given in February for revenues to be at least 500 million euros and profit margins to be 26 percent.

Fagron recently changed its name from Arseus to focus on medical compounding after selling units which supplied equipment for other medical professionals such as disposable syringes or dentist chairs. ($1 = 0.9282 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Kim Coghill)