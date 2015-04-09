FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fagron sales growth slows slightly in first quarter
Sections
Featured
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
April 9, 2015 / 5:21 AM / 2 years ago

Fagron sales growth slows slightly in first quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 9 (Reuters) - Pharmaceutical group Fagron said sales growth in the first quarter slowed slightly from the second half of last year, but maintained its full-year outlook.

The company, which makes ingredients for pharmacists to make bespoke medicines, said sales in the first quarter increased by 29.8 percent from last year to 117.8 million euros ($126.92 million).

In the second half of 2014, Fagron’s revenues had grown by 32 percent compared to the same period in the previous year.

The company repeated its guidance given in February for revenues to be at least 500 million euros and profit margins to be 26 percent.

Fagron recently changed its name from Arseus to focus on medical compounding after selling units which supplied equipment for other medical professionals such as disposable syringes or dentist chairs. ($1 = 0.9282 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.