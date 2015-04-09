FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fagron in acquisition talks in Europe, U.S. and Brazil - CEO
Sections
Featured
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
April 9, 2015 / 6:01 AM / 2 years ago

Fagron in acquisition talks in Europe, U.S. and Brazil - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 9 (Reuters) - Pharmaceutical compounding group Fagron is in talks to make acquisitions in Europe, the United States and Brazil, the group’s chief executive said on Thursday.

The group, which sells in ingredients to pharmacists to make bespoke medicines, announced no acquisitions in the first quarter.

“That doesn’t mean I‘m not regularly in the plane to look at acquisitions. We have a few in the pipeline.” Chief Executive Ger van Jeveren told Reuters.

“We’re looking at acquisitions in the United States and Europe for Fagron Compounding Services and Europe and Brazil for Fagron Compounding Essentials,” he added.

Earlier on Thursday, the group said sales in the first quarter increased by 29.8 percent from last year to 117.8 million euros ($126.92 million). (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.