BRIEF-Fair Value REIT has new major shareholder Obotritia Capital
#Financials
December 17, 2014 / 9:01 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Fair Value REIT has new major shareholder Obotritia Capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Fair Value REIT AG :

* Announces new major shareholder

* H.F.S. secondary market funds sold indirectly held blocks of shares of around 29.5 percent of voting rights in Fair Value REIT-AG to three special purpose vehicles fully controlled by Obotritia Capital

* According to understanding of Management Board, Obotritia Capital plans a medium- to long-term investment in Fair Value, and has not stated any intentions to take over company

* Is now heading towards sustainable growth via acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
