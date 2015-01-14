FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fair Value REIT issues convertible bonds 2015/2020 worth EUR 8.46 mln
January 14, 2015 / 2:56 PM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Fair Value REIT AG :

* Issues convertible bond 2015/2020 worth 8,460,000.00 euros ($10 million)

* To issue convertible bond divided into 8,460 convertible partial debentures with a nominal value of 1,000.00 euros each, i.e. an overall nominal value of 8,460,000.00 euros

* Term of bond: five years

* Shareholders’ subscription rights were excluded

* Initial conversion price is 9.00 euros per convertible share

* Convertible bonds were completely subscribed for by one investor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8476 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

