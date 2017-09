Jan 30 (Reuters) - Fair Value Reit AG :

* Says Munich Local Court informed company that it has granted appointment of Rolf Elgeti as a member of supervisory board effective as of Feb. 1 on company’s request

* Says company assumes that Elgeti will be elected as new chairman of supervisory board, replacing Rehkugler