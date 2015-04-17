FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fair Value Reit announces capital increase
April 17, 2015 / 5:31 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Fair Value Reit announces capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - Fair Value Reit Ag

* adhoc: fair value reit-ag resolves capital increase with subscription rights

* adhoc: fair value reit-ag resolves capital increase with subscription rights

* Management board of fair value reit-ag has resolved to increase company's share capital by up to eur 9,406,822.00

* Subscription offer at a subscription price still to be determined within a price range of eur 7.80 and eur 8.00

* Subscription period is expected to commence on april 21, 2015 and end on may 5

* Company intends to use net issue proceeds from capital increase primarily to finance direct and indirect investments in commercial real estate

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
