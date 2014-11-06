FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Fair Value Reit reports 9-month FFO at 3.7 mln euros vs adj. 4.0 mln euros year ago
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 6, 2014 / 10:32 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Fair Value Reit reports 9-month FFO at 3.7 mln euros vs adj. 4.0 mln euros year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Fair Value Reit AG :

* 9-month FFO at 3.7 million euros versus adjusted 4.0 million euros last year

* Says NAV per share at Sept. 30 at 8.77 euros versus 8.65 euros on Dec. 31

* 9-month IFRS consolidated net income of 3.4 million euros versus adjusted 5.3 million euros

* Says dividend target of 0.25 euros per share reiterated

* 9-month rental income at 18.0 million euros and, on back of property sales, was down on corresponding previous year figure of 22.1 million euros as expected

* 9-month EBIT at 11.8 million euros versus 14.8 million euros in previous year

* Says anticipating a sales-related decline in rental income, as well as an increase in maintenance and rental costs in Q4 2014

* Says forecast of adjusted consolidated net income (FFO) for full year 2014 of 5.1 million euros or 0.55 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.