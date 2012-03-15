UPDATE 2-Fairborne Energy explores sale of co

* Debt of C$261 mln weigh on sale plan

* Analysts say heavy debt may not allow co to command huge premium

* Shares up as much as 19 pct

March 15 (Reuters) - Canada’s Fairborne Energy Ltd said it is exploring strategic options, including a possible sale of the company or its assets, but the process could be long drawn as the oil and natural gas producer’s debt concerns weigh.

The company, with operations in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, had a debt of C$261.1 million at the end of 2011. Last year, it had sold some of its natural gas assets to repay debt.

Analysts said the debt burden may hamper Fairborne’s attempts to seek a huge premium.

“This company is distressed in terms of leverage. So, a buyer doesn’t need to pay a big premium because they are backed up against the wall,” said analyst Matthew Taylor of National Bank Financial.

The company, which has a market value of C$243 million,

however, said its shares were undervalued given its assets.

The shares, which have lost more than a third of their value in the last six months, rose as much as 19 percent to C$2.75 on Thursday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Fairborne -- which focuses on Cardium wells in the Harlech area, the Marlboro gas plant in Alberta and Sinclair properties in Manitoba -- produced an average of 14,781 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2011.

More than 80 percent of Fairborne’s production is natural gas, the prices of which have fallen to decade lows, forcing many energy companies to shift toward liquids-rich areas.

Although companies with operations in the Alberta Deep Basin are being seen as potential suitors, names such as Tourmaline Oil Corp, Bonavista Energy Corp and Legacy Oil are doing the rounds.

However, analysts said Fairborne may have to split and sell its assets as they are spread across different provinces and buyers may be wary of expanding beyond their core drilling regions.

“We could see the Sinclair assets go relatively quick. They could fetch around C$90 million or so,” analyst Jeremy McCrea of Altacorp Capital said.

The Sinclair light oil assets currently produce about 850 barrels of oil per day.

Fairborne said its board has established a special committee of independent directors to oversee the strategic review process.

It has not yet set a definite schedule to complete the evaluation.