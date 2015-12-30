FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fairchild gets revised offer from China Resources Microelectronics
December 30, 2015 / 1:01 AM / 2 years ago

Fairchild gets revised offer from China Resources Microelectronics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc said on Tuesday it received a revised offer from the Party G Group, with new terms on termination fees in the event that the deal fails to win regulatory approvals.

Party G Group has been identified by a source familiar with the matter as China Resources Microelectronics, a unit of China Resources Holdings.

The price under the revised offer is unchanged from Party G’s prior offer of Dec. 8, at $21.70 a share in cash.

Fairchild's board has accepted a $20 per share offer from ON Semiconductor Corp. (1.usa.gov/1MFRWJm)

Fairchild said Party G would now pay it a $200 million reverse breakup fee in case of failure to obtain the required regulatory approvals, $20 million more than ON Semiconductors’ termination fee.

Additionally, Fairchild said failure to get clearance from Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States would trigger the payment of a $108 million reverse termination fee by Party G.

Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya and Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru, Liana Baker in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler

