Nov 18 (Reuters) - ON Semiconductor Corp said it would buy Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc in a $2.4 billion deal, the latest in a rapidly consolidating semiconductor industry.

The offer of $20 per share represents a premium of nearly 12 percent to Fairchild Semiconductor’s Tuesday close. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)