FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fairchild expected to say China Resources bid a superior offer - Bloomberg
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Politics
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Intrigue in Harare
Reuters Investigates
Intrigue in Harare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 5, 2016 / 3:21 AM / 2 years ago

Fairchild expected to say China Resources bid a superior offer - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc is planning to say that the revised takeover proposal by a group led by China Resources Holdings Co and Hua Capital Management could be a superior offer, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/1JqEgaf)

An announcement could be expected as soon as Tuesday, Bloomberg said, citing sources.

Fairchild said last week that it received a revised offer from Party G Group for $21.70 a share in cash.

Party G Group was identified as China Resources Microelectronics, a unit of China Resources Holdings, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters last week.

Reuters could not immediately reach Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc, China Resources Holdings Co and Hua Capital Management for comment outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam and Sneha Johny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.