CORRECTED-Fairchild Semiconductor profit misses on weak sales to PC makers
#Market News
July 18, 2013 / 11:46 AM / in 4 years

CORRECTED-Fairchild Semiconductor profit misses on weak sales to PC makers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects revenue estimate in paragraph 4)

July 18 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc’s second-quarter profit missed analysts’ estimates due to lower demand from makers of notebook PCs and mobile devices.

The company’s quarterly net loss was $7.5 million, or 6 cents per share, compared with a profit of $11.9 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company posted a profit of 1 cent per share, below analysts’ estimate of 8 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell 1.4 percent to $356.5 million, below Wall Street expectations of $365.7 million.

The company makes analog chips for PCs, mobile phones and cars. (Reporting By Lehar Maan and Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore)

