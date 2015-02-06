FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian billionaire Rinehart selling 15 pct Fairfax Media stake - reports
February 6, 2015 / 9:05 AM / 3 years ago

Australian billionaire Rinehart selling 15 pct Fairfax Media stake - reports

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Australian mining billionaire Gina Rinehart, the country’s richest person, is selling her stake of nearly 15 percent in newspaper publisher Fairfax Media Ltd , media reported on Friday.

Rinehart decided to sell her 14.99 percent stake in the A$2.2 billion ($1.7 billion) company in afterhours trading, with the sale managed by Morgan Stanley, according to several media outlets, including the Fairfax-owned Australian Financial Review.

The magnate is selling her shares at A$0.87, compared to the stock’s closing price of A$0.96, the reports said.

Fairfax and Morgan Stanley did not return calls requesting comment.

Rinehart, who inherited iron ore mines in resources-rich Western Australia state then rode the commidities boom and was briefly the world’s richest woman, has been Fairfax’s biggest shareholder since staging a share raid in 2012.

That purhase stoked speculation Rinehart was considering a full takeover of the company although no bid was ever reported.

The reports of the stake sale come after a halving of iron ore prices since mid-2014 that has forced many Australian mining firms to dramatically rein in spending.

Fairfax shares ended at their highest close since June 10 2014, in line with a 12th day of gains on the broad market.

$1 = 1.2773 Australian dollars Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Alan Raybould

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
