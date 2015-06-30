FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australian Treasurer wins defamation case against Fairfax Media
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Advertising/Marketing
June 30, 2015 / 5:50 AM / 2 years ago

Australian Treasurer wins defamation case against Fairfax Media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 30 (Reuters) - Australian Treasurer Joe Hockey on Tuesday won a defamation case against Fairfax Media Ltd after successfully arguing that his reputation had been damaged by a newsstand poster and tweets that questioned his integrity.

Hockey began legal proceedings against Fairfax in May 2014 following the publication of an article by the Sydney Morning Herald and the Age newspapers centring on his connection to the Liberal Party’s fundraising group.

A poster headline and tweets reading “Treasurer for sale” had implied that he could be bought by political donors, Hockey’s lawyers said.

As part of the ruling, Hockey will receive A$200,000 ($153,400) in damages. ($1 = 1.3038 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ryan Woo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.