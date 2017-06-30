UPDATE 2-Norway gov't wins ruling over lowered gas pipeline tariffs
* Norway's government cut pipeline tariffs shortly afterwards
SYDNEY, June 30 San Francisco-based private equity firm Hellman & Friedman did not lodge a bid for Australia's Fairfax Media before a Friday deadline, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Fairfax, Australia's oldest newspaper publisher, is subject to a bidding war between Hellman & Friedman and TPG Capital . Fairfax shares tumbled more than 8 percent towards the market close. A Fairfax spokesman was not immediately reachable for a comment.
Hellman & Friedman declined to immediately comment. (Reporting by Tom Westbrook and Swati Pandey; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* Norway's government cut pipeline tariffs shortly afterwards
WASHINGTON/MOSCOW, June 30 As U.S. officials investigated in January the FSB's alleged role in election cyber attacks, U.S. technology firms were quietly lobbying the government to soften a ban on dealing with the Russian spy agency, people with direct knowledge of the effort told Reuters.