SYDNEY, July 3 Australia's oldest newspaper
publisher Fairfax Media Ltd on Monday said it had
ceased discussions with two U.S private equity suitors, after
neither lodged a binding offer for the company.
The publisher last month fielded bids worth as much as
A$2.87 billion ($2.2 billion) from TPG Capital Management LP
and Hellman & Friedman, and both firms were granted due
diligence.
"Following the conclusion of this process Fairfax did not
receive a binding offer from either the TPG Consortium or
Hellman & Friedman. Accordingly, the Fairfax board has ceased
discussions with both parties," Fairfax said in a statement to
the Australian Securities Exchange.
Fairfax will proceed with previously announced plans to
demerge its profitable property classifieds division, Domain
Group, the statement added.
($1 = 1.3006 Australian dollars)
