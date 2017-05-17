FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fairfax Media grants due diligence to rival private equity bidders
May 17, 2017 / 10:40 PM / 3 months ago

Fairfax Media grants due diligence to rival private equity bidders

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 18 (Reuters) - Australian newspaper publisher Fairfax Media Ltd on Thursday said it would grant due diligence access to two rival private equity bidders after U.S. buyout firm Hellman & Friedman made a surprise takeover proposal of as much as A$2.87 billion ($2.13 billion).

The non-binding cash offer from Hellman & Friedman values Fairfax at A$1.225 to A$1.25 a share, compared to an earlier offer from TPG Capital Management and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board of A$1.20 a share, the Australian company said.

"We have carefully considered the indicative proposals and believe it is in the best interests of shareholders to grant both parties due diligence to explore whether a potential whole of company proposal is available," Fairfax Chairman Nick Falloon said in a statement.

The proposals remain subject to conditions including the successful completion of due diligence and foreign investment approvals. ($1 = 1.3444 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Jamie Freed; editing by Grant McCool)

